Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Saturday evening called on UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini to resign his position.

On Saturday evening, Lazzarini posted a tweet claiming that, "UNRWA lifesaving assistance is about to end following countries decisions to cut their funding to the Agency."

"Our humanitarian operation, on which 2 million people depend as a lifeline in Gaza, is collapsing. I am shocked such decisions are taken based on alleged behavior of a few individuals and as the war continues, needs are deepening & famine looms.

"Palestinians in Gaza did not need this additional collective punishment. This stains all of us."

He also called on the countries which froze their funding to UNRWA to resume donations.

Katz responded later that same evening, with four words: "Mr. Lazzarini please resign." He tagged Lazzarini in his post.

Earlier on Saturday evening, Katz wrote, "The U.S., Canada, Finland, Australia, Italy, and the UK have stopped funding UNRWA due to staff involvement in the October 7 massacre. I call for more nations to join in. UNRWA's ties with Hamas, providing refuge for terrorists, and perpetuating its rule are undeniable."

"The leadership of UNRWA should be dismissed and thoroughly investigated for their knowledge of these activities. In Gaza's rebuilding, UNRWA must be replaced with agencies dedicated to genuine peace and development."

On Friday, Lazzarini responded to the reports that 12 UNRWA employees participated in the October 7 massacre, saying, “The Israeli authorities have provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on October 7.”

“To protect the agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian assistance, I have taken the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and launch an investigation in order to establish the truth without delay,” adding that, “any UNRWA employee who was involved in acts of terror” will be held accountable for those actions.