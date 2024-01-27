Adir Ahrak, a 21-year-old soldier from Shtulim, discovered that he had developed acute cancer during his service in the IDF Paratroopers Brigade.

Over Shabbat, he felt his strength fading and has since passed away from the disease.

Last month, students from the Amit Be’er Tuvia school, of which Adir was an alumnus, began a fundraiser in Adir’s name.

The movement eulogized him: ‘’Adir was a unique child who found a place in the heart of everyone he met. We will always remember him as a happy child, optimistic and smiling, who very much loved educational work, and whose charges loved him. We share the grief of the family and embrace the community at this painful time. May his memory be blessed.”