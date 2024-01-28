Venture philanthropist Brock Pierce spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News from the EJA conference in Poland and reviewed some of the key points raised by Eon Musk and other conference attendees.



“Musk was very succinct and raised some key points - for example, that just because you are strong doesn't make you wrong, and just because you are weak doesn't make you right. a lot of people feel obligated to root for the underdog.”

He also spoke about his visit to Israel, saying that he had visited some of the scenes of the October 7th massacre, taken part in memorials for police officers killed in action fighting Hamas, and met the Foreign Minister of Israel.

“We watched videos that no one should have to watch. It is a war of information today, and freedom of speech is at the core and center of it. the organizers did a great job getting Elon Musk to show up, and Musk did a great job by attending.

Pierce also called for more awareness of the power of online communities to raise awareness of issues. “If more people had been aware, and more information had gotten out, maybe things would have been different. The more people are involved and participating in this change, the better off we’ll be.”

Pierce took part in a series of notable events in Krakow, Poland, ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. He began his series of engagements by participating in the European Jewish Association (EJA) delegation to Auschwitz, where he paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust. Lighting a candle in their honor at the Birkenau memorial, Pierce underscored the importance of remembering and learning from this tragic chapter in human history: “As we witness the heartbreaking events in Israel and mourn the loss of Jewish lives, our commitment in Krakow becomes even more critical,” said Pierce. “The phrase 'Never Again' resonates with a renewed urgency, transcending beyond a mere slogan to a solemn vow to protect the Jewish people and all communities from the horrors of hate and violence. This poignant moment in history is a stark reminder of our duty to foster a world where peace and tolerance reign over animosity and persecution,”

The EJA Leaders Forum, dedicated to counter antisemitism, included a coalition of influential leaders such as former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, former Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Renzi, former Prime Minister of France Manuel Valls, former Prime Minister of Greece George Papandreou, former Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven, former President of Montenegro Milo Dukanović, and former President of Slovenia Borut Pahor.