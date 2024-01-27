Canada’s Foreign Minister, Mélanie Joly, has published a cautious statement in the wake of the ICJ case accusing Israel of genocide, and the resulting provisional measures Israel has been ordered to implement.

“Canada supports the ICJ’s critical role in the peaceful settlement of disputes and its work in upholding the international rules-based order,” she said.

“Our support for the ICJ does not mean that we accept the premise of the case brought by South Africa. It is for the ICJ to make a final decision on the case, which it has not done today. We continue to follow the case very closely.

“Canada will continue to support Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, in accordance with international law. Nothing can justify Hamas’ brutal attacks on October 7, including the appalling loss of life, and the heinous acts of violence perpetrated in those attacks, including sexual violence.”

Joly added, “Canada remains deeply concerned about the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the ongoing and serious impacts on Palestinian civilians. Canada continues to support urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire. This cannot be one-sided. Hamas must release all hostages, stop using Palestinian civilians as human shields, and lay down its arms.”

“Parties to any conflict must protect civilians and respect international law. They are obligated to allow and facilitate the rapid and unimpeded access of essential humanitarian relief for civilians. Humanitarian access must urgently be increased and sustained in Gaza.”

Canada recently joined the US and a number of other countries in suspending funding to UNRWA.