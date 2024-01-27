Two Israeli children crossed into Gaza on Thursday, carrying Israeli flags.

The incident took place during a protest against the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza: The two children crawled under the border fence into the buffer zone in Israeli territory.

Footage shared on social media shows the two running up a hill with an Israeli flag, waving the flag.

An IDF spokesperson responded, "Dozens of civilians gathered on Thursday near the fence at the Gaza border, within Israeli territory. We emphasize that nearing the area of the border with Gaza is dangerous and prohibited."

"Upon their arrival, IDF forces dispersed the gathering, and the children crossed the border back [into Israel]."