תיעוד הנפילה באדיבות המצלם

An antitank missile fired from Lebanon on Friday evening struck a house in the town of Avivim. Serious damage was done to the house but no one was wounded in the incident.

Amit Sofer, head of the Merom Hagalil Regional Council, commented: “It has been a restless weekend for us. Buildings were damaged, though thanks to prior preparation no people were wounded, thank God. We demand that the government return security to the north.”

“We have time, we have patience, but we have no ability to return to the days of October 6th, when Hezbollah forces were just a few meters from us,” he added.

“We will give the government any support it needs to remove the threat on the northern border.”