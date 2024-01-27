Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert criticized ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir in an interview Saturday evening with Channel 12 News.

“Ben-Gvir is an enemy of the nation,” Olmert declared. “He and Smotrich want to exterminate the Palestinians in Judea and Samaria.”

National Security Minister Ben-Gvir replied: “Olmert was a failed prime minister, and now is a failed citizen.”

“He was among the architects of the expulsion from Gush Katif, and instead of a campaign of apologies and regret, this released prisoner is criticizing me for my determination against the terrorists of Gaza and Judea and Samaria. Olmert is a stain on the list of our prime ministers.”