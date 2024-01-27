In the last week, the Northern Command conducted intensive training to enhance readiness for combat on the northern border.

As part of recent training programs for reservist battalions on the northern front, soldiers of the Northern Paratroopers Brigade (226) and Combat Engineering forces performed training exercises. The exercises prepared troops for combat in densely populated urban areas, winter weather conditions, and in the northern terrain.

The training combined tanks, combat engineering, infantry and artillery forces.

LTC (Res.) Yehuda, Deputy Commander of the 226th Brigade, said: "Despite the winter weather, the rain, the mud and the fog, and after 113 days of defending the northern border, this week we carried out a series of difficult and complex exercises to strengthen the Brigade’s readiness."

"The spirit of the commanders and soldiers is strong, professionalism is at a very high level and the troops are ready for anything. After this week, I can wholeheartedly say - we are ready."