Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, and other members of Israel’s UN delegation, on Friday donned a yellow Star of David with the words “October 7th” during the UN ceremony marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In his speech at the ceremony, Erdan commented on the investigation that was launched by UNRWA, the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”, into alleged participation by its employees in Hamas’ October 7 massacre in Israel.

“How symbolic is it that on International Holocaust Remembrance Day it was exposed that UNRWA employees took part in the massacre? The UN is not only weaponized to delegitimize our existence, but also to physically exterminate us,” the Ambassador said.

The United States announced on Friday it has temporarily paused funding to UNRWA following allegations that 12 of its employees may have been involved in Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

"The Department of State has temporarily paused additional funding for UNRWA while we review these allegations and the steps the United Nations is taking to address them," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Washington’s announcement came after UNRWA commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini announced that the UN agency has launched an investigation into the employees who were allegedly involved in the October 7 attacks, adding it has severed ties with those staff members.

In his speech on Friday, Erdan also commented on the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which failed to reject South Africa’s case against Israel in which Israel is accused of genocide in Gaza, saying it is “outrageous” and adding that “the ICJ proved to the world that the lessons of the Holocaust were not learned”.

“Every year we dedicate this day to discuss the surge in Jew hatred poisoning the world, and this year – the year in which the largest number of Jews were massacred since the Holocaust – antisemitism has risen to heights not seen since the Nuremberg Laws. We can only draw one conclusion, a sad conclusion: The UN has failed in its mission,” stated Erdan.

“It’s plain and clear: If you count the number of UN resolutions and condemnations, it’s obvious that Israel – the only vibrant, liberal democracy in the Middle East – is the number one threat to world peace. But we know what we are outside of this building. We know very well and I pray here today that one day the UN cease its indifference, cease its lies, cease siding with terrorists. That the UN will stand by Israel’s side,” he added.