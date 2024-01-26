Hamas continued its psychological terrorism on Friday, releasing another propaganda video in which three women it abducted are seen in captivity: Karina Ariev, 19, Doron Steinbrecher, 33, and Daniela Gilboa, 19.

The three talk about “107 days in captivity” in the video, which indicates the video was recorded five days ago.

The things the three say in the video were dictated to them by Hamas terrorists for the purposes of psychological terror and propaganda.

As was the case with all previous videos of hostages, Arutz Sheva-Israel National News will not publish the contents of this clip.

