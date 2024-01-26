Following a ruling of the ICJ that imposed provisional measures against Israel, Israeli officials have dismissed the ruling as antisemitism as opposed to the pursuit of justice.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated in response to the ruling: "Israel's commitment to international law is unwavering. Equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people. Like every country, Israel has an inherent right to defend itself.

The vile attempt to deny Israel this fundamental right is blatant discrimination against the Jewish state, and it was justly rejected. The charge of genocide leveled against Israel is not only false, it’s outrageous, and decent people everywhere should reject it.

On the eve of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, I again pledge as Prime Minister of Israel - Never Again.

Israel will continue to defend itself against Hamas, a genocidal terror organization. On October 7th, Hamas perpetrated the most horrific atrocities against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, and it vows to repeat these atrocities again and again and again.

Our war is against Hamas terrorists, not against Palestinian civilians. We will continue to facilitate humanitarian assistance, and to do our utmost to keep civilians out of harm's way, even as Hamas uses civilians as human shields.

We will continue to do what is necessary to defend our country and defend our people".

The Prime Minister's Office reportedly issued an instruction that Ministers not give interviews on the subject of the ruling.

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant stated: “The State of Israel does not need to be lectured on morality in order to distinguish between terrorists and the civilian population in Gaza."

"The International Court of Justice in The Hague went above and beyond, when it granted South Africa's antisemitic request to discuss the claim of genocide in Gaza, and now refuses to reject the petition outright."

"Those who seek justice, will not find it on the leather chairs of the court chambers in The Hague - they will find it in the Hamas tunnels in Gaza, where 136 hostages are held, and where those who murdered our children are hiding."

"Those who seek justice, will not find it in the operational plans found in the pockets of Nukhba terrorists, who were instructed to ‘drink the blood of the Jews’. They will find it in the ‘Spirit of The IDF,’ a document that outlines the values and conduct of our moral and professional soldiers."

"The State of Israel will never forget October 7th."

"The IDF and security agencies will continue operating to dismantle the military and governing capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization, and to return the hostages to their homes."

"I have full confidence in the commanders and soldiers of the IDF and the forces serving in our security agencies.”

Minister Benny Gantz commented: "Tomorrow we will mark 79 years since the liberation of Auschwitz. Israel was established so that there will never again be an Auschwitz. Today, we face an enemy who not only wanted to carry out the deadliest pogrom since the Holocaust, but actually tried to do so."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commented "Hague Smague - The ICJ has only proven what everyone already knew, that it is only seeking to prosecute the Jewish nation. They were silent during the Holocaust and have now moved their bias up a level. We must not abide by their decisions, which endanger the existence of the state of Israel, and continue to destroy the enemy until total victory.'

MK Zvi Sukkot called the court ' a circus of evil, bias, and Jew-hatred'.

MK Dan Illouz declared ''The ruling from the Hague is a comedy comparable to having pro-Nazi judges at the Nuremberg trials. Israel keeps and will continue to keep the law, and this ruling has no effect other than intentionally damaging Israel's reputation.''

MK Danny Danon, Israel's former Ambassador to the United Nations, commented: "Today's decision of the International Criminal Court at The Hague is completely disconnected from any reality on the ground and will not deter us from achieving our goals - the elimination of Hamas and the return of all the hostages. We have not forgotten the terror, the trauma and the victims of October 7. We will fight until all our goals are achieved - and we will win!".'

An anonymous senior official commented 'We got off easy.'