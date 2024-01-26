Rabbi Dov Lior, a leading Religious Zionist rabbi, was asked recently whether it is permitted to desecrate Shabbat (the Sabbath) to stop the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Crossing, since the humanitarian aid transferred to Gaza may reach the hands of Hamas terrorists.

"This is a serious question, and happy are we that we have a public who, just like they care about the Land of Israel and protecting the towns, also cares about the holiness of Shabbat, which is a top priority," Rabbi Lior said.

"War is permitted on Shabbat. And here, since this is an act of war to bring them supplies - oxygen or fuel - certainly it should be permissible for everyone who can prevent or disrupt it, so that these evil ones who are fighting against Israel and who wish to destroy the nation of Israel and the State of Israel will not receive maintenance and supplies.

"It is also possible, if necessary, to travel on Shabbat or perform any other action. Obviously, if it is possible to do so prior, that would be preferable."

On Thursday, due to protests against transferring the aid, not a single truck entered Gaza. On Wednesday, only a single truck entered Gaza, for the same reason. According to Kan News, sources in the Jordanian government have clarified to Israel that the Kerem Shalom Crossing must remain open for the purpose of transferring humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Prior to the protests, between 70-100 trucks of aid would enter Gaza daily.