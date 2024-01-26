Diving into the conclusion of the Parsha, we delve into the well-known clash with Amalek. While this battle has been a topic of discussion before in several of our videos, our focus this time is on its technical nuances.

The intriguing questions emerge: What prompts Moshe to raise his hands, and what significance does this gesture hold? The correlation between the elevation of Moshe's hands and the shifting tides of the battle raises curiosity.

Equally puzzling is the involvement of Aharon and Chur, supporting Moshe's hands. These technical aspects unfold a tapestry of profound lessons, particularly relevant for us during this time when we have our war going on in our land against the evil of our time.

Join us in unraveling the intricate dynamics of this timeless encounter.