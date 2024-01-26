תיעוד: חיסול חוליית המחבלים מהאוויר צילום: דובר צה"ל

During operational activity in Khan Yunis, IDF soldiers located approximately 200 tunnel shafts, destroyed over 130 sites of terrorist infrastructure, struck approximately 10 rocket launchers, and eliminated anti-tank cells and numerous terrorists.

The team included soldiers from the combat team of Unit 636 of the Border Protection Corps, in cooperation with the Air Force and other IDF ground forces divisions and brigades.

As part of their operational activity in the Khan Yunis area, the soldiers identified a terrorist cell with 3 RPGs. The soldiers directed the Air Force to eliminate the cell.

"From the beginning of the ground operations in the Gaza Strip, the soldiers of the Field Intelligence Unit have brought a significant and decisive intelligence picture from deep in the enemy's territory," Unit 636's commanding officer, LTC G., said.

"The soldiers of the unit who jumped at the first call initiated contact and did everything in order to contribute and maintain the security of the State of Israel with extraordinary determination, professionalism and dedication."