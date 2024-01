Sergeant major (res.) Eliran Yeger fell in battle in Gaza, the IDF reported Friday afternoon.

Yeger, age 36 from Tel Aviv, fought in the Givati Brigade's engineering battalion 8170.

He was killed Thursday in battle in southern Gaza.

Yeger's family has been informed.

"The IDF shares the sorrow of the family, and will continue to support them," a statement read.

Yeger's funeral will be held on Sunday at noon, at the Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv.