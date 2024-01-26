חיזבאללה טען שפגע במכ"ם ליד ראש הנקרה - ופרסם תיעוד חריג ממצלמת הטיל צילום: ללא

The Hezbollah terror group has published unusual footage of a new missile hitting a radar station at an Israeli base near Rosh Hanikra in northern Israel.

Hezbollah has reported that the attack in question took place on Thursday, and that parallel to it, UAVs were fired towards an Iron Dome battery in northern Israel.

In response, the IDF said that the facility Hamas claims to have hit was not damaged at all, and the video clip itself was taken from the archives, and does not show a recent attack.

The Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper claimed that the missile presented in the video clip is a relatively new antitank missile revealed only recently - even though the terror group has been using it for several months already.

According to the report, the missile can travel in ways which allow it to reach hidden targets, and it sends photos to the command room until it hits its target.