Nearly 60% of Israelis (57%) believe that the hostages' families have acted properly following the families' decision increase the scope of their protests, Maariv reported.

The survey, conducted by Lazar Research for Maariv, showed that just 29% of Israelis think that the hostages' relatives are not acting correctly, and 14% said they have no pinion on the matter.

Among coalition voters, 41% of respondents said the families are not acting correctly, while 39% disagreed.

When analyzed by demographics, 65% of women respondents said the families' actions are correct, compared to 48% of men. Additionally, 66% of Haifa and northern residents, and 60% of Tel Aviv residents believe the hostages'' families are acting correctly.

A full 76% of secular Israelis justify the hostages' relatives' actions, versus 30% of religious respondents and 22% of haredi respondents.

The poll also examined who respondents would vote for, if elections were held today. For the third week running, the coalition parties would receive 44 Knesset seats, while the opposition parties - excluding Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am (United Arab List) would receive 66 seats.

The largest party, the poll showed, would be National Unity with 40 seats, and far behind are Likud (16) and Yesh Atid (13). Shas and Yisrael Beytenu are predicted to win nine seats each; Otzma Yehudit would win eight, and United Torah Judaism seven.

Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am are each predicted to win five seats, followed by Religious Zionism and Meretz, with four seats each.

A full 52% of respondents said that National Unity chief Minister Benny Gantz would be a worthy candidate for prime minister, while just 32% of respondents said the same about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.