The case against Israel, in the International Court of Justice

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected on Friday to announce its decision on South Africa's lawsuit demanding that Israel end its war against the Hamas terror group in Gaza.

The war, dubbed "Swords of Iron," began on October 7, after thousands of Hamas terrorists and Gazan civilians infiltrated Israeli territory, murdering 1,200, kidnapping over 240, and raping, murdering, dismembering, beheading, and torturing their Israeli and foreign victims.

The Friday decision, the first in a process which is expected to last years, has no real influence on the war, but could deal severe damage to the international support Israel has received from its Western allies.

Meanwhile, Israel estimates that the ICJ will take some sort of position on the matter, but that it is very possible that the ICJ will not demand a cessation of the fighting.

However, Israel is preparing for all possibilities, including an order to collect and preserve evidence, an order to allow an external investigation of the fighting in Gaza, and an order which would demand increased humanitarian assistance to the civilian population in Gaza.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Israel declassified War Cabinet protocols to prepare its response to the ICJ ruling.

Also on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor about the conflict in Gaza.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement the two discussed “the need to protect civilian lives, ensure sustained humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and work towards lasting regional peace that ensures Israel’s security and advances the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.”

“The Secretary reaffirmed support for Israel’s right to ensure the terrorist attacks of October 7 can never be repeated. Secretary Blinken and Minister Pandor also reaffirmed the importance of the US-South Africa partnership and cooperation on shared priorities, including health, trade, and energy,” the statement added.