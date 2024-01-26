The United Nations General Assembly designated January 27—the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau—as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

On this annual day of commemoration, the UN urges every member state to honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism and to develop educational programs to help prevent future genocides .

The horrors of Auschwitz and other Nazi death camps will soon be lost to living memory. But the recent rise in antisemitism and the current war in Israel underline the need never to forget

Four years after the liberation of the largest Nazi extermination camp, on 27 January 1945, the German philosopher Theodor Adorno observed: “To write poetry after Auschwitz is barbaric.” He came to revise that view, along with its implication that a kind of silence was perhaps the only possible response to the horror of the Holocaust. Later, he wrote that “perennial suffering has as much right to expression as a tortured man to scream”

Antisemitism is often considered the world’s longest known form of hatred; it has existed for over two millennia. Antisemitism was avoided in public during the decades following the Holocaust, but it still remained prominent in private. For a period of time after the Nazi defeat in 1945, anti-Semitism lost favor in western Europe and the United States. Even those who were anti-Semitic were hesitant, if not embarrassed, to express it.

American Jews became an integrated part of culture and society in the postwar United States. Barriers to complete Jewish participation in business and politics fell, and Jews found few obstacles in their way as they sought to participate in American life. Antisemitism became a fringe phenomenon with occasional lethal manifestations in hate crimes. But even if they were fewer in number, less widespread, and less tolerated by American society, virulent anti-Semitic acts still occasionally occurred.

Recently, antisemitism is being expressed overtly. An old kind of hate has been very visible lately. High-profile entertainers and athletes have openly spouted antisemitic tropes. There's also been a steady rise in the number of hateful incidents directed at Jewish people over the past several years and a steep rise since the start of the Swords of Iron War.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, 2022 was the highest year on record for documented reports of harassment, vandalism and violence directed against Jews. These record-breaking numbers present as part of a consistent, five-year upswing in the number of antisemitic incidents, unprecedented in the ADL's three plus decades of data collection.

The Jews across America confront rising antisemitism with anxious resolve. The expanding use of social media by antisemites is a major concern.

For years, extremism experts and historians have sounded alarms about rising antisemitism and what they say are clear warning signs of emerging fascism and extremist violence. Their warnings have only grown more dire as influential American politicians, media personalities and celebrities routinely amplify antisemitic conspiracies that have historically led to the killing of Jews.

Yet an even deeper, darker worry compounds those concerns in a community acutely aware of how antisemitism, disinformation and conspiracy theories normalize the kind of hate speech and violent incidents that foment persecution and can escalate to genocide.

In many countries and especially on American college campuses, a significant part of the political left had become highly critical of Israel, a development that was disquieting to Jews who were once comfortable on the left and felt that their erstwhile allies had turned against Israel or Israeli policies. Some critics of those policies compared them to those of Nazi Germany, and in political cartoons Jewish figures were depicted in a manner not dissimilar to Nazi propaganda.

Scholars and students of anti-Semitism struggled to distinguish between legitimate criticism of policies of the Israeli government and anti-Semitism. One-time Soviet human rights activist Natan Sharansky suggested three markers to delineate the boundary between legitimate criticism and anti-Semitism. Under his “3D test,” when one of these elements was detectable, the line had been crossed: double standards (judging Israel by one standard and all other countries by another), delegitimization (the conclusion that Israel had no right to exist), and demonization (regarding the Israeli state not merely as wrongheaded or mistaken but as a demonic force in the contemporary world).

As the world watches fighting rage in Israel and Gaza, US Jews endure an increase in antisemitic attacks on a scale not seen during previous Middle East conflicts.

The heads of three top US colleges have pushed back against claims that they are not doing enough to combat antisemitism on their campuses, but the facts speak otherwise and two of them have left their posts since they testified before the House of Representatives.

The students at the universities have accused administrators of not protecting Jewish people since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. Jewish students said they faced antisemitic threats, assault and more.

And I cry out: We Jews are in deep trouble. OUR LIVES AND THE LIVES OF OUR CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN ARE IN JEOPARDY. The time machine of history has brought us back to 1933 Germany;

Remember, God's role in the Holocaust is not the quesiton. Mankind caused the Holocaust, not God.. The Holocaust according to some occurred because of sinat chinum, baseless hatred of each other, which our Sages said caused the Temple's destruction. This is now occurring in Israel, where there was a year of internal conflict and in America for the whole world to see.

Personal attacks and character assassination are constant occurrences on social media. . Neo-nazis and anti-Semites like Yahya Sinwar have a field day watching Jew fight Jew.

And in America? If you dislike our president vote him out, if you like him help to get him re-elected. All this hated on the Internet will not accomplish either. It has truly gotten out of hand. If someone attacks you with horrible comments, delete them, instead of having an ongoing tread of insults.

My students ask me “Can the Holocaust happen again?” My answer is a definite yes. . One is naïve to believe that antisemitism does not exist throughout the world. If we have learned anything from the Shoah, it is that it is possible for a madman to arise who wants to annihilate the Jewish people. And Iran threatens to do so. Never fool yourself into believing that you are safe anywhere. We must always be alert and fight against prejudice wherever it may exist.

Antisemitism is alive and well. If you have never experience antisemitism, you will very soon. Learn self-defense and use it if needed. Purchase whatever device will protect you. Do not walk alone if possible and certainly not late at night. If attacked fight back. Bullies only know one thing, power.

Is a holocaust on its way? A holocaust is possible. If Israel were to be destroyed, God forbid, I tell you all Jews will be destroyed. Those at war with Israel are today's Nazis. They will burn, rape and murder anyone that does not agree with their barbaric methodology. Give to Israel and write our political leadership. Israel must survive so Jews can survive. And 1938's Kristallnacht is approaching.