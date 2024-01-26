US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Thursday with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor about the conflict in Gaza.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement the two discussed “the need to protect civilian lives, ensure sustained humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and work towards lasting regional peace that ensures Israel’s security and advances the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.”

“The Secretary reaffirmed support for Israel’s right to ensure the terrorist attacks of October 7 can never be repeated. Secretary Blinken and Minister Pandor also reaffirmed the importance of the US-South Africa partnership and cooperation on shared priorities, including health, trade, and energy,” the statement added.

The phone call comes one day before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is due to publish its decision in South Africa's case against Israel accusing it of committing genocide in Gaza, even though the statement did not mention that.

The United States has rejected South Africa’s allegations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

“We have said repeatedly that we believe these allegations, this case is unfounded and that there is no basis for accusations of genocide against — against Israel. That’s not a word that ought to be thrown around lightly. And we certainly don’t believe that it applies here,” White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said earlier this month.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel made similar comments, saying that “the allegations that Israel is committing genocide are unfounded.”

“Those who are violently attacking Israel, who continue to openly call for Israel’s annihilation and the mass murder of Jews – genocide is one of the most heinous acts any entity or individual can commit, and such an allegation should only be made with the greatest of care,” he added.

Germany has announced that it will intervene as a third party in South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ and will present its own case to the court that Israel has not committed genocide.

Germany’s government said in a statement that there is “no basis whatsoever” for an accusation of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice.