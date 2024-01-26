MK Tally Gotliv’s conspiracy reached the Cabinet:Transportation Minister Miri Regev turned to Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar at the conclusion of Thursday night’s Cabinet meeting and raised the saga of MK Tally Gotliv’s (Likud) recent controversial publications.

According to quotes from the discussion published in Israeli media, Regev asked the head of the Shin Bet: "I saw Tally Gotliv’s publications about Shikma Bressler's husband - is there any truth to them? These are serious things."

Bar replied to Regev: "There is no truth to it. It's just a lie. What she did crossed a red line." He added that "not only is this not true, she disclosed information about a Shin Bet employee and this is something that must not be done. She is a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee who crossed the line. It places service workers in danger."

The quotes also show that MK Hili Tropper turned to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said to him: "I would like you to condemn Gotliv’s words." Netanyahu replied, "I condemn Gotliv’s words. But where were you when she attacked me? I did not see these claims being condemned."

Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton responded to Netanyahu and said, "How did you come to this now? We are talking about the security of the state here."

Netanyahu then summed up the issue and said that "it's a shame that this was brought up."

Gotliv set off a storm on Wednesday after she spread a theory about an alleged connection between the husband of leading anti-government activist Shikma Bressler and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Gotliv's remarks were based on a website called "Edna Karnaval" - which noted in its article that the information was based in part on things that the MK wrote in the past on X.

Later, Bar sent a strongly worded letter to the Knesset Speaker, the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairperson, the Attorney General, and the Prime Minister's Military Secretary in which he blasted Gotliv for spreading the conspiracy theory.

Bar warned in his letter, among other things, that Gotliv’s comments put “a member of the Shin Bet and his family in mortal danger.”

“While MK Gotliv publishes the identities of security personnel, the enemies of the State of Israel are working even harder to trace their identities, to harm them and their families. The actions cause the security forces to divert their attention and resources to the security and protection efforts, with all that entails at a time like this, and require quick and sharp treatment so they do not repeat themselves. Even more so when an MK serves as a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and is exposed to sensitive and classified information," he wrote.