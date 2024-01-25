Amid the ongoing war in Gaza, Israel has signed a substantial arms deal with the United States, Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

According to the report, this deal is one of unusual proportions. It will include, among other things: a fleet of F35 fighter jets (25 planes), a fleet of F15 AI jets (25 planes), and a fleet of Apache attack helicopters (at least 12). In addition to the aircraft, Israel will receive thousands of munitions within the coming days.

It was also reported that the deal has been closed and the planes will be supplied as soon as possible, and will even be taken from the US Military.

Israel asked the Americans for priority supply, in light of the developments in the war and the possibility of a multi-front war.