IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment in Khan Yunis with the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, the Commanding Officer of the 98th Division, BG Dan Goldfuss, and other commanders

"Huge appreciation, I truly believe that something happened here, also in historical terms, of fighting an enemy with the number of problems per square kilometer, tall buildings, a dense area, a large civilian population, a lot of enemy forces, underground, booby-traps, snipers, a lot of damage, which means that the fighting was very intense," the Cheif of Staff stated.

"It also means the spirit was very strong. This means that the level of command and leadership and the level of the soldiers were very high," he added.

According to Halevi, "Reservists bring a big advantage, experience, an ability to adapt themselves to new things very, very quickly and to find solutions. We saw it happen, I see it between visits in a very impressive way, so I tell you and pass it on to everyone - with three exclamation points - great appreciation to you and all your soldiers for your very, very high achievements."

"It's not over until all the people are out and once all the people are out, they have to be taken care of, and even after we've taken care of them, we'll come back and continue fighting. Send them home knowing that they are coming back and that they are coming back well. Together we will take care of everything that is needed going forward. I’m very happy to have had this meeting,” he concluded.