Wally Wollfstal, father of Captain (res.) Ariel, who fell in the Gaza tragedy, talks to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the moment when he realized that his son was killed in battle.

"I was out and when I got home, there was a car parked on our street. You don’t want to think about it and you tell yourself that it has nothing to do with you – but that thought is there. After all, we have been at war since October 7th and three of my children are soldiers and there is a chance that it will come to me. I entered the house and they knocked on the door soon after," says Wollfstal.

Wollfstal says that, "As soon as I started hearing the rumors, I sent him a WhatsApp and wrote 'Ariel, what's going on? Let me know you're okay.’ As time went by, I saw that there was no response, and I couldn’t help thinking that something might have happened."

As a production and events worker, Wollfstal has accompanied many funerals since the beginning of the war. "I've been to quite several people with messages and this maybe prepares you to think and build a scenario in your head about what will happen on the day they come to you."

Wollfstal has two other sons who were recruited in the war. "I am insanely proud of them. I have three sons and we were all drafted on October 7th. I have one son who is a career officer and three of us were drafted. We put on our uniforms that Saturday, and joined our entire country in the war for our right to exist. As an officer in tanks, Ariel was a role model and we hear all the time from the soldiers around him about his level of professionalism and motivation. He came to this war and said: 'This is what I trained for for so long, we are here to win.'"

During the shiva days [days of mourning], Wollfstal says that he felt the strength of the Jewish Nation. "It's one big massive hug. It was something crazy. I can say from my small personal perspective, as a Magen David Adom volunteer, who has been volunteering for quite a number of years, to see the convoy of my amazing friends, who accompanied us to the funeral with about 20 ambulances and motorcycles, it's something that gives a feeling that we are with the right people, in the right place."

Ariel's widow, Sapir, is pregnant with their son, and for Wally, this is a silver lining. "We talk about it unequivocally, it's really a place of joy, a feeling of continuity, a feeling that Ariel is with us and will continue to be with us."

It is very important for him to make a clear statement in favor of continuing the fighting until its goals are achieved. "I want to strengthen our soldiers who are on all fronts and tell them that we give them full support and all the strength to continue. Be strong and finish the task we started - because that is what the people of Israel and the State of Israel need now."

"I'm worried and I hear the concern from both my sons and all the soldiers who come here. They say, 'Just let us finish the mission.' Fight with all your might until the end," he concludes.