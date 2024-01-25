The leader of the Shi'ite Iraqi Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada' (KSS) terror group says that his group has begun the second stage of its military campaign against Israel, its main objective being a blockade of shipping routes to Israel in the Mediterranian Sea and taking Israeli ports out of commission.

A message it published stated that these actions will continue until the siege of the Gaza Strip is removed and Israel's "acts of massacre" stop.

Ali Fadelallah, the spokesperson for the Kata'ib Hezbollah terror group stated that as long as the American strikes escalate the attacks by Iraqi resistance, especially those by Kata'ib Hezbollah, against American bases and interests in Iraq and nearby countries will too.

Ali al-Falawi, the spokesman for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), noted that the Iraqi resistance groups will act against Israeli and American interests, and are tracking new vital interests which will serve as targets for missile strikes.

According to him, these organizations are in possession of innovative weaponry and advanced technology which give them the ability to carry out "high-quality" operations against US forces in Iraq, Syria, and the Meditteratnian Sea to assist Yemen in its effort to implement a complete naval blockade on Israel.

In recent months, the Iraqi terror organizations published videos which according to them show the launch of ballistic missiles from Iraq at Haifa.