Israel has removed the security classification from dozens of secret documents to defend itself against the lawsuit that South Africa filed against it at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The report states that these are mainly instructions from senior political and security officials on Israel's humanitarian efforts for the citizens of Gaza.

The documents transferred included summaries of the War Cabinet discussions, and instructions for the provision of aid, fuel, and water into Gaza.

Additional documents submitted indicate Israel's willingness to permit other countries to set up field hospitals for the Gazans.

Tomorrow (Friday) the court is due to publish its decision regarding South Africa's request to issue an interim order ordering Israel, among others, to stop the war.

This is the first decision in the procedure, which may continue for years, and has no practical significance, but may damage international support for Israel's continued fighting in Gaza.