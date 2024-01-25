לוחמי צוות הקרב של חטיבת צנחנים בחאן יונס דובר צה"ל

Soldiers from the Paratrooper Brigade Battle Team have expanded their operations and are currently operating in the al-A'mal neighborhood in Khan Yunis.

The soldiers are confronting terrorists and eliminating them from close range, raiding terrorist infrastructure, and locating and destroying weapons, mortars, and rockets.

During a raid of Hamas military sites, the troops found dozens of Kalashnikov rifles, frag grenades, explosives used to fire from drones, and mortars.

תיעוד: חיסול מחבלים על ידי כוחות הצלפים של חטיבת הצנחנים צילום: דובר צה"ל

The forces encountered three terrorists who fired at them. The soldiers returned fire precisely, two terrorists were killed and the third was wounded and retreated into the building. The troops sent a drone to search the building to which the terrorist fled, noticed him shooting at the drone, and eliminated him.

In addition, a team of snipers from the brigade are spread out through the area and have been eliminating dozens of armed terrorists who are a threat to the forces, as well as using surveillance tools, and cooperating with armored, engineering, and air forces.