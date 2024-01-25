Crif, the umbrella organization of the Jewish organizations in France, published today (Thursday) the full report on antisemitic incidents in the French Republic.

According to the report, only 436 antisemitic incidents were reported in 2022, but the number of cases jumped to 1,676 in 2023.

According to the report, the most significant increase became evident after the surprise Hamas attack on October 7 and is estimated at 1,000%.

"During the three months following the October 7 Hamas attack, the number of antisemitic incidents was equal to the number of incidents in the past three years combined," the report stated.

The report also shows that 12.7% of the cases were committed in schools, most of them in junior high schools.