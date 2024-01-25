Since 2007, the Harchivi Makom Aholech Organization has worked extensively to strengthen and expand Jewish settlement in Hebron through the redemption of homes in the City of the Patriarchs, and we have now kicked off our Tu Bishvat Campaign!

In the past year, by the grace of HaShem, we have redeemed two more buildings in Hebron: Beit HaTekuma (Revival House) and Beit Herut (Freedom House). These buildings join the homes that have already been redeemed in recent years and are now the foundations of bustling Jewish neighborhoods: Beit HaShalom, Beit HaMachpela, Beit Rachel, and Beit Leah.

Changing the Reality in Hebron!

6 Redeemed Buildings

22 New families that joined the community

1 Jewish Commercial Floor of Stores on the main road between Kiryat Arba & Hebron

22 More apartments are under construction

4 Guesthouses Opened

And With HaShem’s Help, More on the Way!

עמותת הרחיבי מקום אהלך

At the beginning of the summer Beit Herut was fully inhabited by families and this year also saw the inauguration of the Beit HaShalom, which was populated entirely by families and even opened the first Jewish commercial floor with street-level stores on the main road between Kiryat Arba and Hebron. This truly changes the reality on the ground in Hebron, and significantly increases and expands the Jewish presence throughout the ancient city. It’s not just houses and buildings, but a continuum of Jewish life that fulfills the generational dream and establishes Hebron as a Jewish city.

These days amid a multi-front war, we have many more tasks to continue the redemption of the City of Our Patriarchs, chief among them, the purchase of additional strategic buildings throughout the city (Yes! The Arabs see what’s happening and are very interested in selling their properties ASAP!) These buildings will become new Jewish neighborhoods and allow further expansion of Jewish Hebron. We are also working for the inauguration of Beit HaTekuma through its renovation so new families can move into the city.

Please donate to this fundraising campaign in honor of this year’s Tu b’Shevat and the strengthening of Am Yisrael as we fight our enemies!

Redeeming Hebron Together to Victory!

The 14th & 15th of Shevat (January 24th & 25th, 2024)

Redeeming! Strengthening! Winning!