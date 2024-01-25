Hezbollah has claimed that it launched two UAVs towards an Iron Dome battery near Kfar Blum in northern Israel.

Earlier on Thursday, two explosions were heard near Kfar Blum. It was later reported that two IAVs fell in open areas north of Kfar Blum.

No one was injured.

The Hezbollah terror group later took responsibility for the launches, saying that they were aimed "towards one of the aerial defense system sites and Iron Dome platforms."

Channel 12 News reported that IDF confirmed that two hostile aerial targets crossed into Israel from Lebanon and fell near Kfar Blum. The defense echelon is investigating the matter.