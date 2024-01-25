A group of reservists who have been protesting in Jerusalem for victory and the punitive annexation of Gazan territory will begin a protest march from northern Gaza to government offices in Jerusalem.

According to the organizers, the decision was inspired by the growing rumors of the creation of a Palestinian state and ending the war with a surrender agreement that would require the IDF to withdraw from Gaza.

The march will leave the gate to northern Gaza on Sunday and proceed toward Jerusalem. It is expected to take five days and end with a protest in front of the Prime Minister's Office.

The soldiers call on the public to join the march, or parts of it, and the protest in Jerusalem on February 8th.

Captain Omer Paziniash stated: “We decided to intensify our fight in light of what we understand to be the crumbling of the war effort. The war is proceeding slowly and without clear victories.”

"Statements by the War Cabinet about establishing a state and Palestinian control indicate that the misconception from before October 7th is still present.

"We will fight in every possible way until we see a change in perception in the decision-makers. We call for the public, including evacuees, bereaved families, and the families of hostages to join us for the march or portions thereof. Our fight is everyone's fight.”