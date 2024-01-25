Kan reports that the Ministry of Energy is considering refusing to extend Israel's water agreement with Jordan due to several Jordanian officials denouncing Israel.

According to the current agreement, Israel provides Jordan with 100 million cubic meters of water, twice as much as the amount provided for in the treaty between the countries.

The water is provided in exchange for electricity from Jordan to Israel.

According to the reports, there has been no final decision, and Israel continues to monitor Jordan's behavior and the statements of its officials.

Over the course of the war, the Queen of Jordan has publicly doubted the October 7th massacre and sharply criticized Israel.

“I want to emphasize that the conflict did not begin on October 7th. For many Palestinians, the war never ended. It is a story 75 years long. It is a story of conquest, and apartheid regime that conquers lands and demolishes houses and conducts nighttime raids,” she told CNN. She has also attempted to cast doubt on claims of the murder of children in Israeli towns.

Ayman Safadi, the Jordanian Foreign Minister, has stated: “Nothing justifies the war in Gaza, a war that is not a matter of self-defense but blatant aggression by Israel, and Jordan will do anything necessary to prevent the displacement of Palestinians.”