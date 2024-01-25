FIRST TIME EVER!!!!

Bonus Raffle Drawing Motzei Shabbos 01/27!!!! HURRY!!

Bonus Raffle Drawing Motzei Shabbos 01/27!!!! HURRY!!

By purchasing this raffle you help support Mivtzar Hatorah D'Chasidei Sanz - a network of 6 kollels located in Monsey, Jerusalem, Tiberius, Beit Shemesh, Elad, and Ashdod that consist of over 400 Avreichim.

LIVE RAFFLE DRAWING!! Tuesday, January 30, 1 PM

Win a Beautiful Apartment in Tiberius Overlooking the Sea of Galilee

The city of Tiberius is located in the north of Isreal alongside the famous Sea of Galilee. Tiberius is widely known for her rich Jewish history; a place where many righteous people who were moved to the Land of Israel settled. Today it is also famous for its holy places and as a ‘must visit’ when coming to Israel.

Tiberius is also famed for its hot springs known as ‘Chamei Teverya’ which people come to from far and wide to find a cure.

And now, you have the unique opportunity to be the lucky owner of a beautiful apartment located in the city of Tiberius renowned for its crisp, fresh air and overlooking the famous Sea of Galilee with a background view of the Golan Heights.

