The Rabinowitz family are a lively bunch: Energetic, happy, and always fun to be around. So when one of the children fell critically ill, they were all visibly shaken.

The stress and shock have been unrelenting. After mounting medical bills for their son’s treatment, the young family has run out of the funds they need to keep a roof over their heads. Much to their relief, as of yesterday, there has been a glimmer of hope– R’ Yanky Zilberman has heard their moving story and launched a powerful video message on their behalf.

As their beloved brother lays in a hospital bed, fighting for his life, the Rabinowitz children are grappling with a reality too mature for their young minds, and they are hoping against hope that they will get the help they need to make it through these challenging times as a family. Those who wish to help the Rabinowitz children survive can donate via their crowdfunding page here.

Right now, their situation couldn’t be more dire.