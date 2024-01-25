IDF forces on Thursday morning searched the area of Kibbutz Hanita in the western Galilee, following the identification of a suspicious figure in the area near the Lebanon-Israel border.

Searches were conducted in Rosh Hanikra, Shlomi, Hanita, Arab al-Aramshe, Adamit, Betzet, Matzuva, Ya'ara, and Eilon.

Residents of Hanita were asked to lock themselves in their homes, and the access roads to the kibbutz were closed off.

The IDF later relayed, "Following the reports received regarding the identification of a suspect in the area of the border with Lebanon, the IDF conducted searches in the area and ruled out the suspicion of an infiltration or any security incident."