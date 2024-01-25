A new shawarma and meat restaurant has opened in the city of Al-Karak in southern Lebanon, named after the October 7 massacre.

Jordanian media reported that the restaurant's name is "an expression of appreciation of the Palestinian goals."

Prior to choosing its name, the restaurant held a contest on its Facebook page, offering a gold ring to whoever suggested the winning name.

The Facebook page has not yet reported who suggested the name, but promised that the winner's identity would be published at a later time.

Al-Karak previously made headlines when a father chose to name his son after Hamas leader Mohammed Deif.