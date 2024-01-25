This week's edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast honors the ancient holiday of Tu B'Shevat, New Year of the Trees, a day that resonates with the themes of gratitude, renewal, and faith in G-d.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman take these themes further, and explore inspiring life lessons from the enigmatic Book of Job that give new and bold insights in the true meaning of faith, as personified by the righteous Job, who dared to question G-d...and was singularly praised by G-d -- not in spite of the questions he asked...but because of them.