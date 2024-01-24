Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar sent a strongly worded letter on Wednesday to the Knesset Speaker, the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairperson, the Attorney General, and the Prime Minister's Military Secretary in which he attacked MK Tally Gotliv (Likud).

In the letter, which was published by Channel 12, Bar wrote: "Today, MK Gotliv published a tweet with fraudulent details about an incident which supposedly occurred before the war broke out, including the delusional claim regarding acts committed by an employee of the Shin Bet.

The post included the mention of a website on which the false claims were published as well as a picture of the headline of the article. The article published the full details of the serviceman and his family. It should be noted that on the margin of the article it was written: 'This article was published from a source with parliamentary immunity," he added.

Bar continues to attack the MK. "As known, Clause 19 of the Israel Security Service Law states, among other things, that the identities of the workers of the agency, in the past and present, are classified and their publication is prohibited. The acts of MK Gotliv are clear offenses and, at face value, constitute a civil wrong. However, my letter concentrates on the harm to national security that was committed knowingly and purposefully, and her putting a member of the Shin Bet and his family in mortal danger.

While MK Gotliv publishes the identities of security personnel, the enemies of the State of Israel are working even harder to trace their identities, to harm them and their families. The actions cause the security forces to divert their attention and resources to the security and protection efforts, with all that entails at a time like this, and require quick and sharp treatment so they do not repeat themselves. Even more so when an MK serves as a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and is exposed to sensitive and classified information," the Shin Bet Director concluded.

MK Tally Gotlib responded: "Mr. Shin Bet Director. People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. I understand that you claim that I harmed national security. You ran to complain to the Knesset Speaker. You have to understand that you don't scare me. I only care about the good of the people of Israel and national security."

MK Tally Gotliv set off a storm on Wednesday morning after she spread a theory about the connection between the husband of leading anti-government activist Shikma Bressler and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Gotliv's remarks are based on a website called "Edna Karnival" - which noted in its article that the information was based in part on things that the MK wrote in the past on X.

Gotliv wrote on Wednesday: "Edna Karnival reported that the US intercepted conversations between the husband of Shikma Bressler and the greatest of murderers Yahya Sinwar a few days before the inferno (the October 7th attack). The Director of the Mossad summoned Bressler for a meeting. Remember when I wrote here about a meeting between Bressler and the Mossad Director? Remember how the PM's Office denied my statement and I clarified that I stand behind my words? My sources are ironclad."

The Prime Minister's Office, on behalf of the Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations (Mossad), stated: "This is a cycle of false news. The head of the Mossad never spoke with or summoned Shikma Bressler to a meeting. This is the second time that MK Gotliv has spread baseless lies."