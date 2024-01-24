Over the last week, the soldiers of the 646th Reserve Brigade, which operates under the 99th Division in the central ​​Gaza Strip, along with special forces of the Yahalom Unit, located a tunnel that connects the north and the south of the Strip.

The tunnel is located one and a half kilometers from the border with Israel. The tunnel is approximately one kilometer in length and 20 meters in depth.

Related articles:

The underground route was investigated and dismantled by the engineering battalion and in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit.

During the operational activity in the area, the soldiers located anti-aircraft missiles, rocket launchers, and equipment for the production and launch of rockets.

In addition, dozens of warheads and electronic components for operating rockets were located.