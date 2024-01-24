Over the last week, the soldiers of the 646th Reserve Brigade, which operates under the 99th Division in the central ​​Gaza Strip, along with special forces of the Yahalom Unit, located a tunnel that connects the north and the south of the Strip.

The tunnel is located one and a half kilometers from the border with Israel. The tunnel is approximately one kilometer in length and 20 meters in depth.

The underground route was investigated and dismantled by the engineering battalion and in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit.

During the operational activity in the area, the soldiers located anti-aircraft missiles, rocket launchers, and equipment for the production and launch of rockets.

In addition, dozens of warheads and electronic components for operating rockets were located.