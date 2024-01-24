At the funeral of Sergeant Major (res.) Adam Bismut, who was killed in the building collapse disaster in Gaza on Monday, the fallen soldier's brother erupted in cries of pain toward the Minister and War Cabinet member Benny Gantz.

"My brother didn't die for nothing, stop the war. It is your responsibility to end the war, it's on you, on you, stop the war," the brother shouted.

During the outburst, he began to move toward the Minister, and those present, who understood that he was overcome with emotion, prevented him from getting close to Gantz.