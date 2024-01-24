Three months have passed since hundreds of children lost their parents at the hands of brutal terrorists. Whilst every orphan has a tragic story, October 7 orphans face unique challenges.

Many lost multiple family members and friends in one day, in a tragic, brutal, and inhumane manner. They struggle with, amongst other things, anger, helplessness, and severe trauma. These are things that adults would struggle intently with. Young children with no life experience or parents to guide them can’t do it alone.

ZAKA360, a volunteer unit of the military, identified and buried hundreds of October 7 victims, and had the task of breaking the news to the families. After witnessing firsthand how these children's lives were shattered, they are on a mission to provide a rehabilitation program for 70 of these orphans.

“Without help, these children’s future looks bleak. They have no parents to raise them, and they have a terrible trauma weighing them down. This program will allow them to process their loss and enjoy a healthy future.”