Haaretz reports that the IDF is considering distributing antitank missiles to the civilian emergency squads in towns in Judea and Samaria.

The proposed move, which the IDF has confirmed is being considered, would allow the towns to handle a situation in which terrorists attack towns in cars, similar to the October 7th massacre in the Gaza region.

According to the report, the commanders of civilian emergency squads have not objected, and the next step is the approval of senior security officials.

Since the beginning of the war, the IDF has taken steps to protect such towns, including mobilizing regional defense brigades to offer additional forces in each town and deploying soldiers with light or medium machine guns to provide additional fire support in the case of a large-scale attack.



If approved, the missiles most likely to be distributed to Judea and Samaria towns would be the LAW missile, a comparatively inexpensive, portable, and simple weapon system.