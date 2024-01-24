פעילות צוות הקרב חטיבת גבעתי דובר צה"ל

In the last few days the Givati Brigade combat team has been operating in the Khan Yunis area. During the operations carried out by the soldiers, the combat team led the activity to encircle the area.

The soldiers of the brigade eliminated terrorists during encounters, by tank fire, and with the help of fire and air forces.

תיעוד מאיתור אמצעי לחימה במרחב חאן יונס דובר צה"ל

In addition, with intelligence guidance, the soldiers operated on Hamas posts in the area. During the searches, a stockpile of weapons including AK-47s, RPG missiles, cartridges, grenades, uniforms and vests was located.

The soldiers' activity is accompanied by preliminary strikes from the air on terrorist infrastructure in the area. These precise strikes prepare the conditions in the field for the ground forces.

חיסול מחבלים חמושים שהתקרבו לכוחותינו דובר צה"ל

In one of the activities, the Brigade’s Fire Array detected three armed terrorists exiting a building and approaching IDF soldiers. The array directed an aircraft that fired at terrorists, resulting in their elimination.

credit: דובר צה"ל

