You may not know new construction is happening on a serene, residential street. The picturesque charm of quiet, leafy walkways and authentic and timeless air of our ancient city is still vibrantly alive!

Connected to some of the most fashionable neighborhoods of Jerusalem — Baka, German Colony, and Rehavia — this is the spot where you experience the alluring magic of our city.

It’s a corner of the world where you awake to see the rays of brilliant sunshine glint off the Old City’s white stone walls and illuminate the timeless alleyways leading toward the Western Wall.

It’s the place where you can relish the peace that spreads across as the sun dips low on the horizon every Friday evening. A home where you revel in Jerusalem’s history while enjoying all the comforts and activities of its renewal.

But don’t think that Aminadav’s pastoral location compromises your daily conveniences. A short walk quickly brings you to many famous landmarks, cultural experiences and peaceful neighborhoods. These include The First Station, Mamilla, the Old City, Emek Refaim, Rechavia and Baka. A spectacular collage of worlds — close to the old and the new — always with the magical sparkle of the city we all call home!

Aminadav is a boutique residential project of two upscale buildings with a limited number of apartments. Painstakingly planned to preserve the building’s historic architecture, the style melds seamlessly with touches of contemporary flair.

Exclusively designed by world-renowned architects with attention to every detail, along with high-end features, all add up to absolute magnificence!

Apartments were quickly snatched, and now only a few units are left.

Seize the opportunity to own a home that blends our city’s unique history and architecture with modernity.

Buy a large, ground-floor apartment of over 3,000 sq. ft., designed in line with strict preservation guidelines. Here you will enjoy spacious living incorporating a unique antique vibe alongside high-quality features. A few additional apartments of various sizes are also available.

Two-room apartments starting at 2.7M NIS, 3-room apartments starting at 3.72M NIS, and a mini penthouse at 5.49M NIS.

This is an excellent opportunity. Grab this chance and buy a home in this delightful — kinda’ secret — corner of Jerusalem.