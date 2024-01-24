Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesman, on Wednesday published rare footage of a spontaneous anti-Hamas protest which broke out in Deir al Balah, Gaza.

In their protest, the Gazans called for the release of the Israeli hostages, so as to bring about an end to the Hamas-Israel war.

"Hamas-ISIS leaders, led by [Yahya] Sinwar, listen to the cries of your people - your children, your women - who are expressing their outrage over the situation you have caused Gaza," Adraee wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"They demand that you return the Israeli hostages home, so that the war will end and they can return home.

"Do these cries and demands reach the hiding places of the Hamas leaders?" he queried.