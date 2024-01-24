MK Tally Gotliv set off a storm on Wednesday morning after she spread a theory about the connection between the husband of leading anti-government activist Shikma Bressler and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Gotliv's remarks are based on a website called "Edna Karnival" - which noted in its article that the information was based in part on things that the MK wrote in the past on X.

Gotliv wrote on Wednesday: "Edna Karnival reported that the US intercepted conversations between the husband of Shikma Bressler and the greatest of murderers Yahya Sinwar a few days before the inferno (the October 7th attack). The Director of the Mossad summoned Bressler for a meeting. Remember when I wrote here about a meeting between Bressler and the Mossad Director? Remember how the PM's Office denied my statement and I clarified that I stand behind my words? My sources are ironclad."

The Edna Karnival website clarified that "the article was published as a scoop that we received from a source with parliamentary immunity."

Kan journalist Avishai Grinzaig commented on Gotliv's post: "It's always nice to see that you rely on serious and high-quality intelligence sources like Edna Karnival."

One X user wondered: "If the Bresslers would wish to sue you for defamation and clarify the matter in court, would you forgo your parliamentary immunity?"

The journalist Akiva Novik wrote: "A Knesset member has gone off the rails, and in all of her eagerness to create controversy and hate has reached bad areas. Let's hope that Likud members will show her the way out, and relieve us of her problems."

The journalist Yanir Cozin wrote: "And after we joked, it's time we ask questions: what do you do with all your power, Tally Gotliv? 'Edna Karnival reports.' Who is this Edna Karnival? Do you know her? Have you ever met? Have you spoken on the phone? What is this website that you're taking things from to prove what you said? What is your goal now? What do you want? Do you not have a drop of responsibility? Something?"

The Prime Minister's Office, on behalf of the Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations (Mossad), stated: "This is a cycle of false news. The head of the Mossad never spoke with or summoned Shikma Bressler to a meeting. This is the second time that MK Gotliv has spread baseless lies."