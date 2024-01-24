חסימת משאיות בכרם שלום צו 9

Dozens of protesters at the Kerem Shalom Crossing are blocking aid trucks that were meant to enter the Gaza Strip.

The protesters managed to avoid police roadblocks by cutting through fields and are currently stopping the convoy of trucks.

Among the participants are families of soldiers who fell in battle in Gaza and families of hostages, as well as discharged reservists and evacuees from the north and south.

The participants are chanting: "No aid will pass until the last hostage returns. Don't give aid to the enemy!"