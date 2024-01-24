Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is demanding an immediate meeting of the State Security Cabinet over reports that Israel is prepared for an extended ceasefire in Gaza.

“In light of reports in foreign media about a planned deal with Hamas, with the approval of the War Cabinet, in which the war will stop for a month at the very least, I demand an immediate meeting of the political security cabinet to receive clarifications.”

“Stopping the war at a point so sensitive to the security and political situation is likely to endanger the entire war effort and bring extremely painful prices to the Gaza Strip and other fronts.”

“There are many and dangerous uncertainties hovering over such a deal. Stopping the war at the current stage for an extended period is something that we cannot support.”

“We promised to bring victory. We promised this to the citizens of Israel, the soldiers and their families, the families of the hostages, and the entire world.”

“We cannot endanger our ability to realize such a promise, which is a condition of the security of millions of Israeli citizens and the existence of the State of Israel.”

Last night, Reuters reported that there was an agreement in principle between Israel and Hamas on a prisoner exchange agreement, which would take place during a ceasefire of approximately a month.

Sources involved in the negotiations stated that the main obstacle to progress was the differences of opinion regarding the continuation of the war after the deal ended.

Later, an Israeli source denounced the reports as fake.

“The complete opposite is true. The opinions are becoming more resolute. Hamas is climbing higher in their tree.”

The source did not deny that a breakthrough could be near.