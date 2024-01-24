The majority of Israelis oppose a prisoner exchange deal that will include ending the fighting and releasing all security prisoners in Israeli prisons, according to a new study conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute.

According to the survey, 25% of the Jewish public suspects that such a deal would be incorrect, and 35.1% believe that they are sure that it would be incorrect.

Additionally, 21.1% of the Jewish public said that such a deal would be correct, and 10.4% said they were sure that such a deal would be correct.

However, 57.8% of the Arab public are sure that such a deal would be correct, and 20.7% suspect that such a deal would be correct.

Another 7.5% of the Arab public suspect that such a deal would be incorrect, and 3.8% are sure that such a deal would be incorrect.

In total, 51.8% of Israelis are against such a deal, as opposed to 39.5% who support it.

Regarding the possibility of investigating the failures surrounding the October 7th massacre, 48% of the Jewish public oppose opening an investigation right now, as opposed to 46% who support an immediate investigation.

Regarding the performance of the IDF and the War Cabinet, 88% stated that the IDF is operating well in the war, as opposed to 46% who believe that the War Cabinet is doing well.

Regarding the National Unity party remaining in the government, 24.5% stated that they are sure that the party should remain as part of the government, and 30.2% stated that they suspect the party should remain in the government. Another 17.7% stated that the party should leave the government, and 12.6% were certain that the party should leave the government.