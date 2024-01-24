For over three months now, our soldiers have been on the front lines, facing relentless challenges that are often unheard of. With the focus on the conflict in Gaza, it is essential to recognize the efforts of our dedicated soldiers stationed on the northern border.

All donations are 501c3 tax deductible

These soldiers are engaged in intense combat against Hezbollah, while protecting the northern settlements from ruthless terrorists who try to infiltrate using explosive devices and drones. The situation is escalating day by day, as Israel expands its defense operations into Lebanon. The ground forces are preparing for a possible entry, emphasizing the nature The inevitability of this conflict.

Our dear soldiers left their homes and families to protect us, facing harsh conditions and shortages of cold weather gear, thermal clothing, tactical gear and protective gear. They need our support now more than ever.

Having suffered significant losses on the battlefield, our soldiers require increased morale and support to win this challenging war. Your donations will reach them, provide essential equipment, hot meals, encouragement and a sense of unity, and show them that we stand together in this fight.

soldiers צילום: Netzah-Israel

With your assistance, we courageously reach challenging combat zones!

Thanks to your support, our volunteer team boldly venture into areas within the battle zone that are extremely difficult to access. Coordinating closely with military authorities, commanders, and soldiers on the ground, we bring much-needed aid, encouragement, and a wealth of equipment to these regions. The soldiers in the field are genuinely grateful and excited for all the assistance they receive. It warms their hearts, boosts morale significantly, and proves invaluable in navigating through the challenges of this intense battle.

This is a critical moment in our nation's history, reminiscent of the struggle for independence. Victory is necessary, and we must do everything in our power to ensure it. Join us in this holy mission for the victory of Israel!

Donate now and stand with our soldiers!

All donations are 501c3 tax deductible

Thank you for your unwavering support.